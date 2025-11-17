Kathmandu, Nov 17: Finance Minister Rameshwar Khanal has said the Revenue Investigation Department is not needed. He made this remark during a program organized by the Nepal Chamber of Commerce in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Citing examples from the United States and other countries, Khanal argued that revenue-related issues should be handled by the existing departments responsible for them. “We do not need a Revenue Investigation Department or any similar body. When we build a system based on trust, such separate agencies are unnecessary,” he said. According to him, misconduct occurs in government, the private sector and communities, but action should come from the concerned authority. He noted that in some countries, customs-related violations are handled directly by the customs agency.

Khanal said the current government has about three and a half months left to work. In that time, he plans to focus on improving the economic system. “After the election on Falgun 21, I will no longer be a minister. About a month before that, the election code of conduct will come into effect, and economic reform work cannot be pushed during that period. So I will work on reforms until then,” he said.

He added that a system built on mutual trust is the only way to strengthen the economy, and said the government intends to move forward by encouraging the private sector.

People’s News Monitoring Service