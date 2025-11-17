Kathmandu, Nov 17: The Central Investigation Bureau has arrested former government secretary Arjun Kumar Karki over alleged irregularities in leasing Nepal Trust land at Durbar Marg to Thamserku Trekking Pvt Ltd, part of the Yeti Holdings group, for 30 years. Police say Karki’s actions may have caused losses to the Trust and involved fraud and breach of trust.

Karki was taken into custody after former joint secretary Lekh Bahadur Karki, already arrested in the case, implicated him. The arrest was authorized by the Kathmandu District Court. Investigators allege Karki influenced the lease decision in violation of legal and procedural norms.

The lease process had begun in May 2017 when the Trust board approved offering the property—measuring around one ropani and 14 ana—for lease, and a notice inviting bids was published nearly two years later. The land, in a prime commercial area, became the focus of alleged financial misconduct. Police said further investigations would examine statements and seized documents to determine whether others were involved and assess the full impact on the Trust.

People’s News Monitoring Service