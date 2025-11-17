Kathmandu, November 17: The assets and liabilities of Nepal Rastra Bank have reached Rs 2 trillion 623 billion 95 million 40 thousand. According to the report for fiscal year 2081/82, the financial position at the end of Ashad 2082 increased by 29.23 percent.

According to the central bank, after allocating the required amounts to various funds, it has decided to make the remaining Rs 42 billion available to the Government of Nepal.

According to the annual report, the net income before adjustment of foreign exchange and other asset revaluation gains/losses for FY 2081/82 increased by 9.11 percent compared to the previous year, reaching Rs 80 billion 4 crore 26 lakh 50 thousand.

Section 91 of the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, 2058, stipulates that the Bank must prepare an annual report containing its balance sheet, income, expenditure, and related details, and submit it to the Government of Nepal within four months from the end of the fiscal year.

People’s News Monitoring Service.