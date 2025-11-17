Mecca, Nov 17: At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia early Monday.

The impact of the crash was severe, leaving multiple passengers dead and several others injured, according to initial reports.

Emergency teams and local authorities rushed to the spot to carry out rescue and relief operations. Officials are still verifying the exact number of casualties and identifying the victims.

People's News Monitoring Service