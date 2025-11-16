Dolpa, Nov 16: Work has started to improve the Tripurakot–Moure road in Tripurakot Municipality–1, with a budget exceeding Rs 250 million to establish a new connection between Dolpa and Jumla. This initiative follows the completion of the Jumla road from Triveni in Rukum West’s Aathbiskot Municipality–6, providing an alternative route to Jumla.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Urban Development Sher Bahadur Budha said the Tripurakot to Moure Lek upgrade has been approved at Rs 259.98 million under a contract-based system. The project aims to ease travel for residents, tourists, and link two major lakes, Rara and Foksundo, enhancing accessibility.

The improved road is expected to stimulate tourism in both Dolpa and Jumla, while offering locals opportunities to run businesses catering to visitors. Budha added that an additional Rs 40 million has been allocated to construct a road connecting Chungard and Liku to Balangra, which is set to start soon.

Tek Hitan, chief of Dolpa’s Infrastructure Development Office, explained that this road is part of a broader, long-term plan connecting Tripurakot, Chal, Kaigaun, Moure Lek, Jumla, and eventually Rara Lake in Mugu. The two-year project contract was signed last June.

The construction company will work on a total of 68 kilometers along the Tripurakot–Moure stretch. Since the path has already been cleared, the allocated funds will be used to build a gravel road with proper drainage up to the sacred Budhal Masht Temple in Chhal, Hitan noted.

People’s News Monitoring Service