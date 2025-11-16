Kaski, Nov 16: The Kaski District Police are seeking public help to identify individuals involved in criminal activities such as looting, arson, and vandalism during the Gen Z protests on Sept 23–24. The police have released videos showing damage to government offices, businesses, and private property, and have asked anyone who can identify those involved to provide names, addresses, and contact details.

Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesperson Haribahadur Basnet assured that the identity of individuals or organizations providing information will remain confidential. The videos have been shared on social media to make it easier for the public to assist in identifying the perpetrators.

Basnet added that several suspects have already been arrested, and investigations are ongoing. “We are tracking and detaining individuals involved in looting, vandalism, and arson. So far, 38 people have been arrested based on evidence and complaints, and they are under investigation for criminal disturbances,” he said. Some stolen weapons have also been recovered.

During the protests, most government offices in Pokhara, the capital of Gandaki Province, were damaged by arson and vandalism. The total damage across Kaski and other districts in the province—including Tanahun, Nawalpur, Parbat, Baglung, Myagdi, and Syangja—has been estimated at around NPR 5 billion, affecting 138 government offices and 61 private structures.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, 361 two-wheeler vehicles were burned, seven damaged, and three reported missing, while 161 four-wheelers were set on fire and 31 vandalized. The protests resulted in three deaths and more than 70 injuries among security personnel and demonstrators combined.

People’s News Monitoring Service