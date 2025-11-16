Kathmandu, November 16: In continuation of the tradition of celebrating Nepalese Alumni of Pakistani Institutions, the Embassy of Pakistan held its Annual Alumni Get-Together Gala in Kathmandu on November 14. The graduates included recipients of scholarships under different schemes offered by Pakistan, as well as those on self-finance schemes.

Around 450 Alumni members, dignitaries and friends of Pakistan attended the occasion. The event provided an opportunity to reconnect, relive memories, and strengthen the bonds so fondly exist between the two people.

In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Abrar H. Hashmi highlighted that such gatherings are an invaluable platform for alumni to reinforce mutual understanding between the two countries. The Ambassador recalled that most alumni had experienced Pakistan’s culture, cuisine, and hospitality, which created lasting memories and mutual respect. He further noted that over 4,000 Nepalese graduates of Pakistani institutions were contributing to Nepal’s development and diaspora worldwide.

The Alumni appreciated the expanded gathering of alumni by the Embassy and expressed commitment to strengthening cultural, educational, and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Nepal. Education and training in IT, AI, Medical innovation, and other need-based disciplines were highlighted by the participants, who also committed to patronage of the same.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the launch of the Pakistan-Nepal Alumni Network, and much enthusiasm was expressed by the Alumni.

People’s News Monitoring Service.