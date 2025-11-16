Kathmandu, Nov 16: The Election Commission has officially registered 127 political parties, with another 20 currently under review, as the deadline for submissions closed at the end of Kartik.

Assistant Spokesperson Prakash Neupane confirmed on Saturday that the documents from these 20 parties are being examined and those meeting the criteria will receive registration certificates.

The recent Gen Z movement has prompted a wave of new party registrations. Among the latest approvals are the Shram Sanskriti Party led by Harkaraj Rai, the Nepali Communist Party coordinated by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and the Gatisheel Loktantrik Party led by Birendra Basnet. Before these additions, 124 parties were already recognized by the Commission.

The EC clarified that party registration is a routine process. Recognized parties have been invited to submit applications between November 17 and 27 to participate in the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5. The final list of parties contesting the election will be confirmed after November 27.

In parallel, the voter roll has grown significantly, with 281,000 new voters added ahead of the polls. Nepali citizens born on or before March 3, 2008, are eligible to vote. The EC has extended the online voter registration deadline by five days to November 22, and the total number of voters is expected to rise further during this extension.