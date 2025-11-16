Beijing, Nov 16: Four mice sent to China’s space station returned to Earth on Friday. According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) via Global Times, these mice were part of the ninth batch of samples for space science experiments.

The mice were handed over to Chinese scientists for study. The mission also included three astronauts—Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang. CAS said researchers will examine the mice’s behavior along with key physical and biochemical indicators to analyze stress responses and early adaptive changes to the space environment.

Among the four mice, two were male and two female. Early observations reported that the mice ate less but drank more water while on the space station.

The “space mice” were selected from 300 candidates after more than 60 days of intensive training. They were sent to the station at the beginning of November and spent over ten days in space before returning on Friday.

Global Times reported that the research findings are expected to aid future space applications, including the development of high-performance solar protective materials, radiation-resistant optical fibers, and construction materials for lunar bases. The experiments will also provide theoretical foundations and technical support for satellite communication and broader space exploration.

