Kathmandu, November 16: A total of 122 parties have been registered with the Election Commission for the upcoming elections. The Commission provided this information today during a press conference.

Speaking at the conference, Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said that the number of registered parties on the day the elections were announced was 122, and the same number remains registered at present.

According to him, seven parties were revoked during this period, while seven new parties received certificates. Among the revoked parties, one was dissolved as per an order of the Supreme Court, while the remaining six were dissolved at the request of their leadership, he said.

He also stated that 28 parties are currently in the registration process. The House of Representatives was dissolved and a new election date was announced on Bhadra 27. Although today is the last day for registering new parties for the House of Representatives election scheduled for Falgun 21, Bhattarai said the party registration process will continue as usual.

He further stated that parties receiving registration certificates within the timeframe required to participate in the House of Representatives and National Assembly elections will be eligible to take part in the elections. He added that the collection of names for the voter list is ongoing. According to him, voter list registration will continue until Mangsir 5.

As of Saturday evening, spokesperson Bhattarai said that 285,000 people have appeared at the Commission for voter identification, and 200,000 people have applied for voter registration using their National Identity Card.

People’s News Monitoring Service.