Janakpurdham, Nov 15: Police have arrested constable Shambhu Yadav on the charge of killing Bindeshwar Yadav, the chair of Mithila Bihari Municipality ward 9 in Dhanusha. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh Bam said the constable fired at the ward chair after an argument over a community feast.

Police said a few others were also injured in the incident. They are receiving treatment at the Provincial Hospital in Janakpurdham. The body of the deceased has been taken to the hospital for a postmortem.

Police said the shooter, Yadav, is posted in the Dhanusha police unit. DSP Bam said an investigation has begun.

People’s News Monitoring Service