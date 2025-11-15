Kathmandu, Nov 15: Prime Minister Sushila Karki and ten other ministers have submitted their property details.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the submissions came from the Prime Minister and the ministers for foreign affairs, defense, drinking water, women children and senior citizens, forests and environment, culture, tourism and civil aviation, and labor, employment and social security.

Finance Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rameshwar Prasad Khanal, and Energy, Water Resources Irrigation, Physical Infrastructure, Transport and Urban Development Minister Kulman Ghising have also submitted their details.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it has received property statements from Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Industry Commerce and Supplies Minister Anil Kumar Sinha, who also oversees law, justice and parliamentary affairs and land management cooperatives and poverty reduction.

Education Science and Technology Minister Dr Mahabir Pun, Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Madan Prasad Pariyar, Communications and Information Technology Minister Jagadish Kharel, Health and Population Minister Sudha Gautam, and Youth and Sports Minister Bablu Gupta.

