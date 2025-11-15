Kathmandu, Nov 15: Santosh Pariyar, Sudhan Kirati, and Durga Sob have reached a five-point agreement, with a plan to announce a broader unification on November 22.

Pariyar, who resigned from the Rastriya Swatantra Party today, announced that he would launch a new political campaign. Soon after, the three leaders agreed on the five-point deal.

The agreement notes that they will form a single party for unity and consolidation, with a common name and election symbol. They have also agreed to hold a major unification announcement event on November 22.

People’s News Monitoring Service