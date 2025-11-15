Kathmandu, November 15: The Hong Kong government has removed the requirement for Nepali passport holders to obtain a transit visa when traveling from Nepal to other countries via Hong Kong, or from other countries to Nepal via Hong Kong, provided they remain within the transit area.

The Consulate General of Nepal in Hong Kong stated that this provision will take effect from today, Saturday, November 15, 2025, as announced by the Government of Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region of China.

Issuing a press release, the Consulate General said that the new provision was introduced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government as a result of continuous diplomatic efforts and requests. Since June 2005, Nepali passport holders transiting through Hong Kong International Airport had been required to obtain a transit visa.

The Consulate General mentioned that after the Hong Kong government removed the mandatory transit visa requirement, Nepali passport holders transiting through Hong Kong are expected to find travel more convenient.

It has also been stated that this provision is expected to encourage Nepali passport holders to travel via Hong Kong.

In the press release issued today, the Consulate General stated, “This move by the Hong Kong government will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations between Nepal and Hong Kong, and is therefore commendable and praiseworthy. On behalf of the Government of Nepal, the Consulate General would like to express its gratitude to the Hong Kong government,” it is stated in the statement.

People’s News Monitoring Service.