‘Kathmandu, Nov 15: Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in Kathmandu on charges of running a “marriage bureau” while staying in Nepal on business visas. A team from the Department of Immigration detained them at Milijuli Chowk in Sorhakhutte.

Immigration Director Tikaram Dhakal told Ratopati that the group had been arranging marriages between financially vulnerable Nepali women and Chinese men. Those arrested include one woman and three men.

They had been living in housing units on business visas, but were unable to explain what their actual business was.

Dhakal said the accused were making Nepali girls create TikTok videos to connect with Chinese men and then arranging marriages through this “marriage bureau”. The investigation shows some Nepali women were even sent to China on the promise of marriage.

Two of the suspects had been living in Nepal for about ten years on tourist, student, and business visas. Nepali law allows authorities to fine foreign nationals up to fifty thousand rupees and deport them if they are found living in the country illegally.

