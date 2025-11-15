Kathmandu, November 15: UML Deputy General Secretary and former minister Prithvi Subba Gurung has said that the upcoming elections will be impossible unless the Parliament is reinstated.

Speaking at a press meeting organized by Press Chautari Nepal, Lamjung Chapter, in Besisahar on Saturday, he accused the current government of being completely unsuccessful in creating the necessary environment for elections. “This government cannot hold elections on March 5; collecting the voter list alone does not make an election possible,” he said. “Elections will only be possible after reinstating Parliament, forming an all-party government, and amending the constitution to address the demands of the Gen-Z movement.”

According to him, thousands of weapons, hundreds of thousands of bullets, and many inmates that were looted during the Gen-Z movement are still out of control, preventing the creation of a peaceful and fear-free electoral environment. “How can there be free and fair elections when weapons remain in the hands of criminal groups?” he questioned.

Returning to his home district for the first time after the Gen-Z movement, Gurung claimed that the movement was used as a façade to conduct a planned attack on communist, republican, and democratic forces. He strongly criticized the current government, calling it one “created by putting the constitution into a coma and operating in favor of foreign powers.”

He also accused the United States of trying to use Nepal to fight against China, causing the previous government to face pressure.

Gurung reiterated that the UML-led government had sought not to shut down digital networks but to regulate them. “It was used as a pretext because Nepal itself was targeted,” he said.

Although the main demands of the Gen-Z movement were good governance and an end to corruption, he said that the recent destruction of private, public, and national infrastructure was not in the interest of the country. He emphasized the need for strict action against those involved in violent activities.

People’s News Monitoring Service.