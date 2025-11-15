Kathmandu, November 15: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba returned home on Friday night after completing medical treatment. He had gone to Singapore on Kartik 10 (October 26) along with his wife, Arzu Rana.

Deuba and his wife were injured on Bhadra 24 (September 9) during clashes between protesters and security forces in the course of the Gen-Z movement. After receiving initial treatment in Nepal, they made their first public appearance on Asoj 28 (October 14).

After that, Deuba attended the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee meeting and then handed over the responsibilities of acting president to Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka before departing again for Singapore for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress Central Committee has not been able to decide whether to hold the general convention regularly or to call a special one, nor whether it should be held before or after the March 5 general elections. Leaders say that despite meeting every day, differing proposals and internal disagreements have kept the committee from reaching a clear conclusion.

With Deuba’s return to the country, NC leaders have expressed hope that the party leadership will now be able to reach a clear decision.

People’s News Monitoring Service.