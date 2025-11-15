Kathmandu, Nov 15 – Chen Song, China’s ambassador to Nepal, has expressed China’s commitment to provide full support to the Nepalese government for the successful conduct of the upcoming general elections.

The Chinese ambassador also expressed satisfaction over progress in ongoing bilateral cooperation projects and highlighted notable developments in the Belt and Road Initiative.

During a discussion on Friday evening with several heads and editors of media outlets, he said, “Progress has been made in trade, investment, industrial park development, and other areas; some delays in certain projects are not unusual.”

Referring to China’s recently announced five-year plan, he noted that it aims to open economic development opportunities for all neighboring countries, including Nepal, and that the plan has been formulated in line with Nepal’s needs.

“We are working on a project to bring Nepalese agricultural products to the Chinese market, and our preparations have reached the final stage,” Ambassador Chen said, highlighting aspects of the five-year plan.

Reiterating that China wishes for political stability, development, and prosperity in Nepal, he added that China has been working closely with the interim government. People's News Monitoring Service