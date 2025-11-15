Kathmandu, November 15: Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, Saroj Kumar Yadav, addressed a press conference on Saturday morning at his residence.

Yadav accused some officials of the Indian Embassy of being involved in splitting and disrupting political parties in Madhesh Province.

In his address, Chief Minister Yadav urged all residents of the province to remain aware, stating that Madhesh-based leaders and parties have become engrossed in the game of power. He said that Madhesh-based parties have no concern for the people or the province. According to him, these parties have been causing even more problems for ordinary citizens and the poor in the name of movements, which has revealed their true intentions.

Yadav stated that those who assault government employees and disrespect the national flag cannot be considered people’s representatives. He said that the Madheshi people must understand which parties are truly development-oriented and which are obstacles to development. He remarked that since lawmakers and cadres of the JSP and LSP have been attacking security personnel, it is questionable how safe the citizens of the province are when even the security forces themselves feel unsafe. In such a situation, he questioned how elections could be held and how the federal government could guarantee elections.

He expressed displeasure that former Chief Minister Jitendra Sonal is still using the Chief Minister’s chair and has not yet returned the official residence and vehicle. Yadav said that Madhesh-based parties have no agenda for the upcoming elections and are misleading innocent people in the name of Madhesh and the Madheshi community.

Yadav said he is hopeful about forming a government with the UML, Nepali Congress, Maoist Centre, and Unified Socialist parties. He noted that the mentality and working style of these parties in other provinces is also clear, and thus he is optimistic about moving forward in coordination with them.

He stated that his competition is not with any political party but with the province’s poverty and poor state of education. He appealed to all residents of Madhesh, as well as justice-loving and intellectual individuals, to support him in opposing the anarchy created by Madhesh-based parties.

