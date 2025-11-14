Kathmandu, Nov 14: World Diabetes Day is being observed today in Nepal and many other countries with a range of awareness programs. The day aims to spread information about the risks, prevention and treatment of diabetes.

The United Nations began marking the day in 2007. It has been encouraging all member states to frame national policies based on their health systems to prevent and treat diabetes.

According to the World Health Organization, 422 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to only 108 million in 1980. Rising obesity, unhealthy habits and low physical activity have contributed to the surge. Eating healthy food, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking and drinking help reduce the risk.

The WHO says each country should prioritize long term health policies, public awareness and lifestyle friendly environments to curb the growing number of diabetes cases.

People’s News Monitoring Service