Kathmandu, Nov 14: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has discussed the feasibility of allowing voting for citizens across all constituencies and those living abroad.

The discussion at the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers’ office included a team led by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, along with officials from the Law Ministry, Election Commission, Policy Research Institute, and National Registration Department.

The Policy Research Institute presented a summary of possible options for voters outside their constituencies and abroad.

After reviewing the presentation, PM Karki emphasized the need to at least make voting possible in by-election constituencies. She noted that the requirement for voters to travel imposes a heavy financial burden on candidates and parties, leading to corruption and other issues.

“If elections are conducted the old way, the Genji movement will have no meaning. Let’s take a meaningful step, do it properly, and establish a system for the future. Political leadership must understand this, as our children are far ahead in digital literacy,” she said.

Home Minister Aryal added that this election must show progress compared to previous ones. “This is a government for elections. We are here to remove past weaknesses and ensure improved polls, so some progress is essential,” he said.

Following the discussion, a committee was formed including the Policy Research Institute’s Executive Director, the Law Ministry’s Secretary Parashar Dhungana, and representatives of the Election Commission to provide suggestions on how to implement by-election and overseas voting, including costs and legal structure.

People’s News Monitoring Service