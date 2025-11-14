Kathmandu, November 14: Former Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha has said that the country cannot go into elections without first strengthening its security system.

Speaking at a program organized by a civil society group in Kathmandu on Friday, he said the nation’s morale has weakened, and emphasized that elections can only be held after reinforcing the security apparatus.

Former Chief Justice Shrestha pointed out the need to prioritize strengthening security guarantees in order to safeguard the country.

He said, “The first characteristic of the state is that it is a police state. Security comes first. Whether it is defending the border or ensuring the safety of people and property within the country—security comes first.”

He further said, “Right now it feels as though the very foundation of our state has been uprooted. Has the state lost its self-confidence or not? Do the people have confidence in the state or not? If not, then accept that our state has become weak. Before elections, we must strengthen our security guarantees.”

Shrestha also argued that going to elections without creating conditions to fulfill the aspirations for change held by the Gen-Z generation would not serve the country’s interests.

He reiterated that amending the constitution is the first prerequisite for moving the country forward through elections.

