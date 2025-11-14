Janakpurdham, Nov 12. Madhesh Province Speaker Ramchandra Mandal has removed five provincial lawmakers after a no-confidence motion was filed against him.

He took action against them for skipping ten consecutive assembly meetings. The lawmakers removed from their positions are Urmila Devi Singh from the Nagarik Unmukti Party, and Manish Kumar Suman, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Singhansan Sa Kalwar and Sarada Sankar Prasad Kalwar from the Janata Samajbadi Party.

The constitution allows removal in such cases. Article 180 states that a provincial assembly member loses the seat if they remain absent for ten straight meetings without notifying the assembly. Based on this provision, the Speaker issued a notice declaring their seats vacant.

The notice states that, according to the assembly’s attendance record and Article 180, the mentioned lawmakers have been relieved of their positions from November 12, 2025, and their seats have been announced vacant under Rule 185 of the Provincial Assembly Regulations.

People’s News Monitoring Service