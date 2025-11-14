Kathmandu, Nov 14: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has directed Nepal Airlines to bring back the engine of its A320 aircraft currently in Israel and resume flights without delay.

Calling the airline’s board members and senior management to Singha Durbar on Thursday, she questioned the practice of leaving the corporation’s own engine idle in Israel while renting another engine to keep the aircraft running. She said such irregularities cannot be tolerated. She remarked that the airline’s own engine is sitting unused while rental costs keep rising, and told officials that the board or management must deliver results through whichever channel works.

She instructed them not to hide behind procedural excuses and stressed that a state owned company funded by the public should never be pushed into a grounded state.

Prime Minister Karki also urged officials not to hesitate when making decisions that serve the country, the people and the institution. She said they should fear consequences only when doing something wrong, not when doing the right thing.

Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, Chief Secretary Eka Narayan Aryal, Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary Hari Prasad Mainali, Nepal Airlines Chairperson Bikram Rai and Acting Managing Director Jankaraj Kalakheti were present at the meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service