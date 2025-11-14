By P.R. Pradhan

In last week’s column, this writer argued for the establishment of a sustainable political system that truly serves the nation and its people. The leaders representing the Gen-Z revolution of September 8 are currently pushing for a fresh election. However, given the circumstances, it seems highly unlikely that an election can be held on March 5, 2026, as planned. Some political circles are already suggesting postponing it to April 2026. Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli believes that the Supreme Court may restore the illegally dissolved House of Representatives (HoR).

There also appears to be a possibility that the Court might justify the controversial appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Prime Minister and, on that basis, restore the dissolved House. Yet, under the current constitution, neither Karki can hold the position of Prime Minister nor can she dissolve the HoR. The only way to rationalize her move is by suspending the constitution itself to fulfill the aspirations of the Gen-Z protesters.

Nepal has already lost several decades in endless debates over political systems, and the one introduced in 2015 has clearly failed. Therefore, without further delay, the country must scrap the current costly and ineffective constitution and adopt a more sustainable system—one that guarantees peace, security, and economic prosperity, while accommodating all sectors, including the institution of monarchy.

The September 8 Gen-Z revolution should serve as a wake-up call for the nation. The weakness of our security apparatus was exposed when it collapsed within 24 hours, causing massive losses of lives and property. A new system must therefore prioritize the strengthening of national security institutions. Foreign policy also plays a key role in safeguarding national interests. Geopolitically situated between two major powers, India and China, Nepal must pursue a balanced and truly non-aligned foreign policy.

The age of grants, aid, and concessional loans has come to an end. Nepal must now move toward a self-sustaining economic model by curbing non-productive expenditure and increasing investment in development. Corruption, which has deeply infected the current system, must be eradicated through a strict policy of zero tolerance. Many foreign NGOs have been found destroying Nepal’s language, culture, religion, and civilization; hence, it is time to ban all such organizations that operate with hidden agendas.

At present, Nepal has become a battleground for competing foreign interests. Various Gen-Z groups with differing ideologies have emerged, while the current government appears heavily influenced by Western-backed elements. Those closely linked with Western NGOs have surrounded the Karki-led cabinet. Recently, the TOB (Tibet Original Blood) group has begun demanding the return of their so-called “motherland” from Nepali soil. Reports suggest that several Tibetan youths have obtained Nepali citizenship using forged documents. If Free Tibet activities intensify in Nepal, China may intervene directly to protect its strategic interests. Unfortunately, the Nepali government seems alarmingly indifferent to this issue. If leaders fail to act responsibly, Nepal could soon witness a three-way confrontation among India, the West, and China on its own soil.

To prevent such a scenario, Nepal should revive the Zone of Peace concept and maintain neutrality, staying away from all conflicts and military alliances.

Economically, the nation must strive for self-reliance through an agricultural and industrial revolution. Incentives should be provided to farmers and entrepreneurs by revising the current burdensome tax policies. Development investment can only increase if government expenditure is drastically reduced. To save public funds, unnecessary administrative structures—including the provincial system—should be suspended, and the number of local bodies reduced by 50%. The resources saved from these cuts should be redirected toward education, health, science, technology, and research.

Nepal has no alternative but to abandon the current bloated political system and reintroduce the 1990 Constitution, which had once ensured national unity, stability, and progress.