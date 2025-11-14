नेपाली कम्युनिस्ट पार्टीको एकता राष्ट्रिय सम्मेलन उद्घाटन

काठमाडौँ, २० कात्तिकः नेपाली कम्युनिस्ट पार्टीको एकता राष्ट्रिय सम्मेलन बुधबार भृकुटीमण्डपमा उद्घाटन गर्नुहुँदै नेकपा माओवादी केन्द्रका संयोजक पुष्पकमल दाहाल ‘प्रचण्ड’, नेकपा (एकीकृत समाजवादी)का अध्यक्ष माधवकुमार नेपाललगायत । नेपाली कम्युनिष्ट पार्टी विभिन्न आठ वटा पार्टीको एकता भएको हो । तस्बिरः रत्न श्रेष्ठ÷रासस

Kathmandu, November 14: The Election Commission today provided the Nepali Communist Party with a party-registration certificate. Lilamani Pokharel, a leader of the party, informed that the Election Commission issued the certificate to the Nepali Communist Party, which was formed by uniting 12 leftist groups including the Maoist Centre and Unified Socialist parties.

On Kartik 19, the Maoist Centre, Unified Socialist, and other parties announced their unification and formed the new party. Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” is the coordinator of the newly formed party.

The government has scheduled the House of Representatives election for Falgun 21. The deadline to apply for party registration and receive the certificate is Kartik 30.

People’s News Monitoring Service.