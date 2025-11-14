Dhaka, Nov 14: Bangladesh’s interim leader Mohammad Yunus has said a referendum will be held before implementing the July Charter on constitution reform.

According to Reuters, the interim government on Thursday approved the “July National Charter Implementation Order 2025”. Its enforcement will depend on the referendum outcome.

The July Charter aims to reshape the country’s politics and institutions and give constitutional recognition to the student uprising of July 2024.

The charter proposes increased representation for women, limits on the prime minister’s tenure, stronger presidential powers, expanded fundamental rights and guaranteed judicial independence.

Most political parties signed the charter in October, but the National Citizens Party formed by last year’s protest leaders and four left parties boycotted it. The Citizens Party said the document lacks a legal framework or binding guarantees to ensure implementation.

Supporters view the charter as a foundation for institutional reform. Critics say its effect may remain symbolic without legal backing or broad parliamentary support. Yunus said the referendum will be held alongside next year’s parliamentary elections.

He also repeated that Bangladesh will hold free and fair general elections within the first half of February 2026 and said the process will not disrupt reforms.

On Thursday, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal announced it will deliver its verdict on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17. She has been charged in absentia with crimes against humanity and has been living in India since last year’s uprising.

People’s News Monitoring Service