By Babbler

Locals in Gunji--Nepali territory in Kalapani, forcefully encroached by India—have become agitated after the Indian government decided to construct a military bunker at a sacred site revered by the community.

The agitated locals have demanded an immediate halt to the construction work near the Chinese border. Their protests highlight India’s hegemonic attitude and disregard for the sentiments and beliefs of the indigenous population. Meanwhile, the Government of Nepal appears largely unaware—or indifferent—to the developments taking place on its encroached territory.

The Other Face of India

On one hand, India is busy importing and manufacturing military equipment, preparing for potential conflict with China and striving to establish itself as a global military power. On the other hand, hundreds of millions of Indians still struggle to secure two daily meals. While roughly 10 percent of the population lives above the American standard, the remaining 90 percent continue to battle for survival.

Despite remarkable progress in defence, science and technology, Delhi—the capital of India—remains choked by hazardous air pollution. Recently, local residents took to the streets, demanding clean air.

Nepal, lying close to Delhi, suffers from the same pollution even though it bears no responsibility for creating it. Each year, when farmers around Delhi burn crop residue, Nepal too becomes a victim of the ensuing smog. The question remains: will Delhi ever take decisive steps to end its air pollution crisis?

Flourishing Political Shops

At a time when banks are struggling to invest their deposits and the central bank continues to withdraw excessive liquidity from the financial system, political “shops” are multiplying rapidly. So far, 125 political parties have already been registered with the Election Commission, and about a dozen more are in the process of registration.

In developed countries, investments flow into productive sectors. In Nepal, however, politics itself has become a lucrative industry. While the economy sinks deeper into crisis, political leaders remain content, earning without contributing any meaningful work.

Election Under the Old System

The government has announced a general election for March 5, 2026. Following the September 8 Gen-Z Revolution, the government led by K.P. Sharma Oli—despite holding a two-thirds majority—was toppled, and an interim administration has since called for fresh polls.

The Gen-Z generation, known for its technological proficiency, was expected to pressure the Election Commission to adopt electronic voting. Yet the Commission continues its preparations for the same old, lengthy paper-ballot process.

When will Nepal truly become a technology-friendly nation?

Quotes of the Week

If a good person was found abroad during the king’s time, they were brought to Nepal. Under the republic, if a good person is found within the country, they are forced to flee. This is the new Nepal.”

— Dr. Surendra KC

1) After the 2006 People’s Movement (2062/63 B.S.), Girija Prasad Koirala—elected prime minister from the reinstated House of Representatives—took the oath of office from King Gyanendra.

2) The House declaration of Jestha 4, 2063, did not mention the abolition of the monarchy or the establishment of a republic. It merely placed matters related to the king and the royal palace under the jurisdiction of the House.

3) Immediately thereafter, two important bills were introduced in Parliament—one concerning the military and another concerning succession to the throne. The military bill severed ties between the king and the army and was enacted into law. However, the bill on royal succession never advanced; political maneuvering stalled it indefinitely.

If the stated goal of the People’s Movement had truly been to abolish the monarchy and declare a republic, this would have been explicitly stated in the House declaration. What is even more telling is that the reinstated Parliament itself registered a bill on royal succession—why, if not to maintain the monarchy? These are the facts. I was an active journalist at the time, and I remember them clearly. Whether one supports or opposes the monarchy is a personal choice, but facts remain facts.

— Sharad Raj Pathak

Lucifer doesn’t always come with horns and fire. Sometimes he walks smiling—intoxicated by power and authority—waving from a black car, avoiding eye contact with the people, and speaking the language of democracy while spreading instability in the name of stability.

Today, that Lucifer is reawakening in Nepal. This is not a religious tale but a symbol of our moral decay. Institutions once symbolizing justice have become instruments of injustice. Those who vowed to serve the people have become servants of self-interest. The constitution once hailed as the most progressive in South Asia has failed to protect the state. The defenders of democracy are now busy safeguarding their own power.

— Deepak Raj Joshi

What about geopolitics—is it a children’s game? Many self-proclaimed scholars dismiss it as nonsense. Let’s be clear: Nepal now lies at the center of geopolitics.

— Rabindra Mishra

The people despise them—their very names evoke disgust. Yet what a coincidence: the four most disliked leaders have now united under one party. This makes it even easier for the people—boycott these scoundrels! Disgrace them in the next election.

— Thakur KC

Chakra Rai, originally from Solukhumbu and now living in Kathmandu, was once asked by journalist Manoj Sapkota, “Do you love your country?”

Rai smiled and replied, “Of course I love my country—but it seems our leaders do not.”

When asked again, “Then who truly loves the country?” he answered thoughtfully, “Only the King truly loves the country—not the leaders.”

--Shankar Upreti

The trade in political parties is booming in Nepal.

All industries and factories are closed,

Yet party registration is open.

How long can the country run like this?

India, with a population of 1.4 billion, has six national and 58 regional parties.

But in Nepal, parties sprout at every doorstep—

More than 125 are already registered with the Election Commission.”**

— Rama Singh

Have the communists or the former Panchas ever reformed? They’ve always been the same. The only one that has truly deteriorated is the Congress!

— Keshab Prasad Bhattarai

Maldivian Airlines—the flag carrier of Maldives—began international flights in 2008.

Nepal Airlines began international flights in 1958.

Maldives has 22 aircraft (with 5 on order).

Nepal has 4 aircraft (with 0 on order).

Population of Maldives: 527,799.

Population of Nepal: 29.65 million.”

— Rameshwor Shrestha

Our country Nepal, with a glorious history older than 5,000 years, has repeatedly faced existential crises. Our ancestors defended this land with their blood and safeguarded the nation.

In modern times, the period from 2007 to 2015 B.S. was one of the most critical in national history. Due to fierce geopolitical competition after World War II, even securing UN membership was difficult. Fortunately, a farsighted ruler like King Mahendra was at the helm. Through his wisdom, prudence, and strong nationalism, Nepal preserved its independence and sovereignty.

But today, once again, our national existence is in grave danger. Those who fail to sense this danger have not understood the meaning of the nation or of patriotism. The world is again caught in complex geopolitical rivalries. Within Nepal, unity has given way to fragmentation; ideas are divided, and mutual hostility prevails. Civil society is weak, the media is polluted and directionless, and positive forces are invisible.

Worse still, no one seems seriously concerned about preserving the nation’s existence. The politics of revenge is spreading, and fragmented ideologies are being legitimized through elections—pushing the country toward deeper division. The idea of national unity has lost priority.

Nepal is heading toward serious political conflict and confrontation. Our very existence as a nation is at risk. Now is the time to think as Nepalese, for Nepal. Only if Nepal survives will we survive.

We must rekindle our sense of nationality, unity, and shared destiny. I am deeply concerned—for the country and for the nation. Every Nepali who loves this soil must feel the same.

This is the time to set aside personal views, party doctrines, and self-interest, and to stand together for national preservation. I tell every political leader I meet: ‘The existence of the nation is the ultimate truth.’

How to untie this knot remains uncertain—but we must unite to save the nation. Let every party, every leader, and every citizen say:

‘We are ready—even to abandon our ideologies and principles—to unite for the sake of the nation.

— Dr. Mukul Dhakal

If, after 40 years of Congress rule, there still isn’t a proper hospital and Deuba has to fly to Singapore for treatment, what kind of country have we built? Saying ‘I am Congress’ now feels like a crime.”

— Uddhav Raj Bhetuwal

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha