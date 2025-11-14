The government has announced plans to hold general elections on March 5, 2026. However, given the current political climate, it is highly unlikely that elections can be conducted on that date. Some factions are already considering postponing them to April 2026, but such delays will not address the real issue at hand. Holding elections is not the solution to the Gen-Z revolution. The true spirit of that movement lies in introducing a new constitution, not in conducting elections under the existing one.

Holding polls within the framework of the current constitution will only waste time, money, and national energy. Once again, no single party is likely to secure a majority, resulting in yet another hung parliament. The country will once again be governed by the same old faces under another fragile coalition, perpetuating the cycle of instability.

The Sushila Karki-led government emerged from the sacrifices of 76 individuals, including 45 Gen-Z youths, who laid down their lives for change. Prime Minister Karki is aware that her primary mandate is to fulfill the aspirations of the Gen-Z revolution. Yet, instead of taking bold steps, she appears focused on defusing its momentum. Had she been true to the spirit of that uprising, she would have suspended the current constitution and initiated an interim charter, enabling her to act with greater freedom and purpose.

So far, Prime Minister Karki has failed to deliver justice—neither has she taken action against those responsible for the deaths of the 76 individuals, nor has she punished those involved in rampant corruption and daylight robbery. Is this how the sacrifices of the Gen-Z martyrs are to be justified?

It is increasingly evident that the present constitution serves neither the nation nor its people. It has become an expensive political arrangement, far beyond the country’s financial capacity to sustain. How long can the government continue to run this bloated system on borrowed money? The constitution must be scrapped without delay, and a new, more practical framework must be established.

Still, time has not completely run out. Prime Minister Karki can take the initiative by convening a roundtable of all national stakeholders to draft a new constitution—one that can truly take root in Nepali soil, ensure peace, security, and economic prosperity, and propel development in line with the Gen-Z vision and dynamism.

Observing the rapid progress of our two immediate neighbors, India and China, Nepal has no justification to remain trapped in poverty and political stagnation. The Gen-Z revolution has given us a historic opportunity to rebuild the nation—we must not let it slip away.