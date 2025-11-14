Kathmandu, Nov 14: The administration has decided not to grant permission to the protest announced by medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai under the campaign titled “Save the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizens”. The group had planned to hold the protest on November 22, but the District Administration Office in Kathmandu has said it will not allow it.

Citing security concerns, officials informed the Prasai group that permission cannot be granted. Police had reported to the Home Ministry that the demonstration could turn disorderly.

Following the police report, the Home Ministry moved toward denying permission. Police are prepared to stop the protest by using force if the group attempts to proceed without approval.

A senior Home Ministry official said the protest will not be permitted. The official said the current security situation does not allow such gatherings, and added that authorities will respond if anyone tries to take the law into their own hands.

On Wednesday, the Prasai group submitted a 27 point demand letter to Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal. The letter includes demands ranging from scrapping the constitution and restoring the monarchy to introducing a directly elected executive prime minister. The ministry said the group also demanded loan waivers for borrowers from banks and financial institutions, along with the abolition of the provincial structure. Prasai had warned of a nationwide phased protest starting November 22.

People’s News Monitoring Service