Whether the seven nations in the South Association for Regional Cooperation will see SAARC in the same manner it saw at the beginning remains a matter of speculation.

Already, the SAARC has been divorced of all original members apart from the Maldives’ Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Bhutan’s King Jigme. The movement has lost Pakistan’s Zia-ul Haq and Bangladesh’s Ziaur Rahman as well as India’s Rajiv Gandhi.

Bangladesh and Pakistan as well as India have seen another leader in between the current leadership represented in the movement. King Birendra of Nepal seeks a lower profile obviously thus, the never leadership appear to have staked less on SAARC than ever before in its short six years of history.

