Kathmandu, November 14: The Election Commission has informed that 32 political parties are currently in the registration process. Among them, 23 parties have registered since the Gen Z movement, while 9 are older parties. Some parties have already completed registration.

The total number of parties that have obtained registration authority has reached 126, according to the Commission.

Parties in the registration process include: the Nepal Communist Party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ (Coordinator) and Madhav Nepal (Co-Coordinator), the National Energetic Party led by Yogendra Mandal, the Communist Party of Nepal led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’, and the Ujyalo Nepal Party led by Anup Kumar Upadhyay.

Other parties in the process are: the National Gen-Ji Party led by Hira Prasad Soti, Hamro Party Nepal led by Khagendra Sunar, Navayug Party led by Navaraj Subedi, National Transformation Party led by Ajay Kumar Rai, and Nepal Liberal Party led by Gopilal Neupane.

Additionally, the Nepal National Youth Party led by Himalaya Bahadur Chand, Sundar Nepal Nirman Party led by Chandraprakash Subedi, Rashtra Nirman Party led by Sabin Sigdel, Citizen Supremacy Party Nepal led by Ratna Prasad Shrestha, National Swaraj Party led by Riaz Ahmed Shesh, and CPN (Leftist Center) led by Rajkumar Kakshapati are under review.

Applications have also been submitted by: Aawaz Party led by Sundar Ram Bohara, Sovereign Citizen Party led by Ganesh Kumar Mandal, Citizen Protection Party Nepal led by Madhav Prasad Khatiwada, Nation Building Party Nepal led by Akbar Khan, Janadesh Party Nepal led by Raman Kumar Karn, and People First Party led by Prashant Singh.

Further applications include: National Self-Respect Party Nepal led by Sandip Upreti and Janata Loktantrik Party Nepal led by Ashok Kumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Hark Sampang’s Labour Culture Party, the National Janamukti Party (split from Nepal Janamukti Party), the Dynamic Democratic Party formed under Birendra Basnet, and the Citizen Unmukti Party Nepal led by Kabir Sop have already been registered.

The deadline to collect registration certificates is two days away. According to the Election Commission, certificates must be obtained by November 16. Applications for House of Representatives elections can be submitted from December 1 to 10, with the election scheduled for February 4, 2026.

