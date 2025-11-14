

Pune, India, Nov 14: Twenty to 25 vehicles collided near the Navle Bridge in the outskirts of the city on Thursday evening.

The crash began when a truck’s brakes failed, causing it to collide with a car. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the car then hit a container in front, sparking a fire that also engulfed the truck.

Reports say five people in the car burned alive. In total, nine people, including the truck driver, died, and around 20 others were injured.

Police stated that the accident occurred near Bhorgao on the Pune-Nashik Highway.

Emergency teams, including police and firefighters, arrived at the scene immediately and brought the fire under control. All injured individuals were admitted to nearby hospitals.

People’s News Monitoring Service