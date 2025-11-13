Kathmandu, Nov 13: Three members of the same Nepali family have died in a road accident in Australia. The mother, father, and their young son were killed on the spot, while the grandmother survived the crash, according to reports.

The incident occurred in the rural town of Stoneleigh, Victoria, where a family originally from Chitwan lost their lives. The victims have been identified as a 41-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and their three-year-old son.

An elderly woman traveling with them was rescued and taken to the hospital by helicopter. She is reportedly the mother of the deceased woman and is receiving treatment for her injuries.

The accident took place when their car was hit by a freight truck while turning from a side road onto the main road.

Other family members traveling in a separate vehicle learned about the crash a short time later. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Following the incident, Nirajan Gauli, Nepal’s Consul General in Victoria, described the tragedy as deeply painful. He confirmed that three members of the same family had died and that one person was being treated in the hospital.

Gauli said the injured woman’s condition is stable and she is out of danger.

Mahadev Dhanuk, coordinator of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) in Victoria, said they are in contact with the family and ready to provide all necessary assistance.

People’s News Monitoring Service