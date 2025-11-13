Kathmandu, Nov 13: The Supreme Court has asked Madhesh Province Chief Minister Saroj Yadav to justify his appointment, questioning its legality and demanding a written explanation.

A single bench led by Justice Nityananda Pandey issued the order on Wednesday, directing Yadav to respond through the Office of the Attorney General within 15 days.

The order follows a writ petition filed by 74 provincial lawmakers, including Krishna Prasad Yadav, challenging the legitimacy of Yadav’s appointment as Chief Minister. The bench conducted a preliminary hearing on the case and has summoned both sides for further discussion on November 16.

The court has also instructed authorities to submit all documents related to the November 9 decision appointing Yadav and the subsequent formation of his Cabinet for judicial review.

