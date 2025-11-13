Kathmandu, Nov 13: Since the Gen Z movement, KP Sharma Oli, leading CPN-UML from a temporary residence in Gundu, has been actively pushing party youth toward street activism. Speaking at a National Youth Union meeting on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Oli told activists to “use your freedom like a tiger” and cast aside fear, warning that hesitation could threaten the nation itself.

Oli encouraged youth to defy local administration orders if necessary. “Inform the administration. There’s no need to hide. If they refuse, take to the streets. No chief district officer’s order is above the constitution,” he said. The remarks followed the blocking of a 10 October 2024 motorcycle rally by Kathmandu authorities, which drew protests from UML leaders.

The party chief’s directives extend beyond single incidents. He has urged youth nationwide to form security squads to protect neighborhoods. “Set up committees in each area. UML will lead—not to spread violence, but to prevent it,” Oli said. Committees would operate independently and report to the party, prompting the youth wing to announce plans to form “Youth Volunteer Forces” from ward to provincial levels.

At a Monday event, Oli emphasized the necessity of these forces, stating, “People must safeguard themselves. Failing to organize neighborhood committees was our mistake.” A task force led by Mahesh Basnet was launched on 1 November 2024 to organize the Youth Volunteer Force, with a formal announcement expected on 21 November 2024 under former RYU vice-president Pushpa Shrestha.

Oli justifies the force as a response to weak law and order. “Security forces, businesspeople, journalists, and citizens are not protected by the government, so UML youth must step in,” he said, vowing full deployment of the party’s strength nationwide.

In practice, the forces are currently focused on protecting Oli in Gundu. A former youth leader noted, “After 21 October 2024, the force may expand nationwide, but for now our priority is the party chairman’s security.” The move follows the government’s withdrawal of 27 personnel assigned to Oli on 9 October 2024, prompting youth volunteers to take over protective duties.

While Oli frames the initiative as defending the constitution and citizens, some UML leaders worry it risks creating a parallel power structure. They caution that encouraging youth to challenge the government could escalate conflict, recalling past youth forces that damaged the party’s reputation and were later deactivated.

Oli’s push to mobilize youth into organized security forces signals a bold attempt to assert UML influence on the streets, raising questions about legality, public safety, and the party’s role in Nepal’s fragile democratic system.

People’s News Monitoring Service