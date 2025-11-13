Kathmandu. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has used a bulldozer to demolish temporary structures on the Scouts’ land in Lainchaur, Kathmandu, which had been occupied for a long time without paying rent.

The Nepal Scouts had leased the land, but Khadka allegedly built various structures there and failed to pay rent. The Nepal Congress leader and former minister Khadka had reportedly constructed a commercial building and refused to pay rent, prompting notices to vacate the premises.

When the land was not vacated, the metropolitan city demolished the temporary structures on the site early this morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service