Kathmandu, November 13: Newly appointed 33rd Inspector General of Nepal Police (IGP), has received his insignia of rank and assumed office today.

This Morning (Thursday), Home Secretary Rameshwar Dangal presented the insignia to IGP Karki at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singha Durbar.

Following the retirement of IGP Chandrakuber Khapung, Karki assumed command starting Thursday.

The Council of Ministers, in its meeting last Monday, had appointed Karki as the new IGP.

Karki was born on July 30, 1972, in Ghamir, Malika Rural Municipality, Gulmi.

He joined Nepal Police as an inspector on March 31, 1998.

He was promoted from police inspector to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on December 11, 2009.

Later, he was promoted from DSP to superintendent of police (SP) on August 3, 2017.

He was promoted to senior superintendent of police (SSP) on July 19, 2022.

As SSP, he served as the chief of the District Police Range, Kathmandu. During his tenure, the fake Bhutanese refugee scandal was investigated and a case was also registered.

At the time, SSP Manoj KC was at the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office. When KC reopened the halted Bhutanese refugee file, the investigation began.

Karki was promoted to deputy inspector general (DIG) on May 26, 2024. After his promotion, Karki was placed at the IGP’s secretariat and also served as the central spokesperson.

He was further promoted to additional inspector general (AIG) on April 24, 2025. He was promoted in top ranking starting from the position of SSP.

Karki holds bachelor’s degrees in humanities and social sciences, education, and law.

He also has a master’s degree in political science.

He served twice in UN Missions in East Timor for a total of three years, and once in Haiti for 18 months.

While in Timor, he received a UN award. He also received three commendation letters.

The Government of Nepal has decorated him with the “Prabal Janasewa Shree” medal.

Nepal Police has awarded him cash prizes 14 times recognized in official records.

People’s News Monitoring Service.