Kathmandu, Nov 13: The government and the group led by Durga Prasai held talks on Wednesday at Singha Durbar, where both sides agreed that upcoming protests by Prasai’s “National Campaign to Save the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture, and Citizens” would remain peaceful.

According to Home Ministry spokesperson Anand Kafle, Prasai’s representatives assured that their demonstrations, set to begin on Mangsir 7 (November 22), would not involve violence. The group submitted a 27-point memorandum demanding, among other things, the scrapping of the current constitution, reinstatement of the monarchy, establishment of a Hindu state, and a directly elected executive prime minister.

Their first demand seeks to ensure that Nepal’s economy and trade remain under Nepali control. The group also called for restoring the old administrative setup of five development regions, 14 zones, and 75 districts, and for the nationalization of banks and financial institutions to separate risky assets from the business sector.

The six-member team, led by Madhav Prasad Khatri, met Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal and ministry officials for nearly two hours. The ministry responded that while some of the demands had already been addressed and others were being reviewed, only those within constitutional limits could be considered.

Officials said the Prasai camp appeared satisfied with the discussions and expressed hope that the government would act on their demands. Sources at the ministry added that Prasai’s group also disclosed plans to register a political party soon and participate in upcoming elections.

After the meeting, Madhav Prasad Khatri told reporters that their protests would continue if the government failed to respond. “The minister showed sensitivity to our concerns. We will continue dialogue, but if our demands remain unmet, peaceful protests will go on,” he said.

Khatri reiterated that the movement would remain non-violent, pledging not to engage in vandalism, arson, or destruction of public property. “We believe in change without bloodshed,” he said.

Despite the assurances, security agencies remain wary, warning that the movement could still turn violent and pose security risks. Intelligence reports suggest Prasai might mobilize squatters and scrap traders already protesting against Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Prasai recently returned from Delhi and delivered a fiery speech in a squatter settlement after the city issued a seven-day ultimatum to demolish illegal structures, further fueling tensions ahead of the planned protest.

