Kathmandu, November 13: Global IME Bank Limited has successfully concluded its 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, November 12. The meeting unanimously approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute 8% cash dividend (including tax) from the bank’s accumulated profit for the fiscal year 2081/82 (2024/25) to its shareholders.

The AGM also endorsed the annual report and consolidated financial statements presented by the bank’s chairman, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, on behalf of the Board of Directors, along with the proposal to distribute the declared dividend.

During the fiscal year 2081/82, the bank earned operating profit NPR 7.23 billion with net profit after tax: NPR 5.07 billion.

In his address, Chairman Dhakal stated that the bank has been fully complying with the policies and regulations of the Government of Nepal and the Nepal Rastra Bank, ensuring fair returns to its shareholders.

He also highlighted that under its business strategy, the bank aims to expand into new business areas in a balanced and sustainable manner.

The AGM was attended by representatives from Nepal Rastra Bank, Securities Board of Nepal, Nepal Stock Exchange Limited (NEPSE), institutional shareholders, media personnel, regulatory officials, and bank employees.

Global IME Bank has been recognized nationally and internationally with several prestigious awards, including “Bank of the Year 2014”, “Best Internet Bank 2016”, “Best Bank Nepal 2024 and 2025”, “Euromoney Award for Excellence 2022, 2024 and 2025”, “Best Bank ESG Nepal 2024”, “Best Employer Award”.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank in Nepal with a presence in all 77 districts of the country.

It currently operates through 352 branch offices; 384 ATMs; 150 branchless banking outlets; 68 extension and revenue collection counters; 3 international representative offices.

Altogether, the bank provides services through more than 1,000 service centers across Nepal.

Through its remittance network, the bank provides financial services to Nepali citizens worldwide.

It operates remittance services from countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, and Jordan, thereby contributing to Nepal’s economic growth and prosperity.

People’s News Monitoring Service.