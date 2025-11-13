Kathmandu, Nov 13: Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Kulman Ghising, said the government’s campaign to recover long-overdue electricity payments has now entered a new phase. He stated that political interference, which had previously obstructed the recovery process, has now been removed.

“In the past, when the general public was suffering from power cuts, several industries were consuming electricity through dedicated and trunk lines without clearing their premium tariffs. Most of those industries have now paid their first installment,” Ghising said. “With that, the long-debated recovery process has moved into a decisive stage.”

The minister noted that despite repeated legal efforts by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), political intervention had often hindered the collection of dues, turning it into a matter of national concern.

He said there had been deliberate attempts by some individuals in responsible positions to weaken the state’s efforts to recover the payments. “But due to continuous public attention, oversight, and vigilance, the recovery drive is now showing concrete results,” he added.

Minister Ghising expressed gratitude to industrialists who have started paying their installments, acknowledging their sense of national responsibility during a difficult time. He also thanked Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun, Industry, Commerce, and Supplies Minister Damodar Bhandari, as well as the leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) for their coordination and support in facilitating the process.

