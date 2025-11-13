Kathmandu, Nov 13: Sudhan Gurung, coordinator of the organization Hami Nepal, said that elections cannot take place unless the demands put forward by the Gen Z group are met. He made this statement on Thursday (November 13) while visiting the Nepal Scouts’ land in Lainchaur, Kathmandu, operated by Khadka Land Pvt. Ltd., to remove structures built there.

He noted that all members of Gen Z, except a few, were gathered in one place. Gurung emphasized that the demands of Gen Z must be fulfilled.

He also warned that another protest would follow if the demands were not met, adding that Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal should take responsibility for the situation.

“The entire Gen Z team is here together. One or two are elsewhere, we will call them over,” he said. “How can elections take place without fulfilling the demands? The Home Minister must take responsibility for all of this.”

Gurung stated that although the Home Minister had participated in every negotiation with Gen Z and had assured him that the demands would be met, the promised actions had not been carried out.

“He (Om Prakash Aryal) was even with us at Janghi Adda. I was introduced to the President’s office as a constitutional expert. Didn’t they know whether the demands would be fulfilled or not? The person who convinced me that I fought at Giribandhu,” he said, “If all this does not happen, it means we have been deceived. Now they talk only about elections.”

Gurung said that if their demands are not met, it would be considered that the Home Minister has betrayed them. He added that the Home Minister is focusing on elections instead of addressing Gen Z’s demands.

