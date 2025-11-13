Kathmandu, Nov 13: The Chinese government has announced new measures aimed at improving students’ mental health. According to Reuters, primary and secondary school children across China will now be required to engage in at least two hours of physical exercise every day to ease academic pressure and reduce screen time.

Officials said the initiative is designed to help students cope with stress and anxiety. The Education Ministry’s new guidelines also include a ban on mobile phones inside classrooms.

Under the plan, schools must strictly limit the amount of homework assigned to students and ensure they have dedicated time for two hours of physical activity daily.

In addition, schools are instructed to provide students with enough time for lunch breaks and to schedule classes in a way that allows children to get sufficient sleep.

People’s News Monitoring Service