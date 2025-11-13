By Sharachchandra Bhandary

For centuries, Nepal and Tibet (Xizang) have shared a civilizational closeness long before the formal establishment of Nepal–China diplomatic relations in 1955. This bond flowed naturally through Himalayan trade routes, religious pilgrimages, cultural exchanges, and political cooperation shaped by geography and mutual reliance. Nepali artisans, traders, and diplomats reached Lhasa as early as the seventh century. During the Malla and early Shah Periods, Nepal minted silver coins for Tibet, maintained trade stations, and deployed Lama Mohar emissaries to facilitate economic and political ties. Tibetan pilgrims visited Lumbini, Swayambhu, and Boudhanath, while Kathmandu Valley artisans contributed to the sacred architecture of Tibet—traces of their craftsmanship still visible in the Jokhang Temple and even the Potala Palace.

This deep-rooted Nepal–Tibet relationship formed the emotional backdrop of my recent journey to Xizang, where history seems to converse with modern transformation at every turn. When our plane touched down at Lhasa Gonggar Airport, I was struck by how dramatically the facility had changed in the past decade. Once modest and functional, it now stands as a world-class aviation hub with sleek interiors, modern architecture, and enhanced safety powered by cutting-edge technology. Everything—from immigration to baggage claim—was seamless, reflecting Xizang’s growing connectivity with the world.

From there, our journey led to Xiga Village, a serene and picturesque settlement revitalized by the Tibetan Paper Factory. What was once a quiet rural corner now hums with new economic energy. Residents shared stories of improved homes, diversified incomes, and meaningful employment for young people. The revival of traditional papermaking—modernized yet mindful of heritage—has turned culture into a tool for sustainable development. They were elated by the initiative taken by the Xizang Government.

Bahe Township unfolded like a living painting—broad valleys, shimmering rivers, neatly patterned homes, and landscapes sculpted by diligent locals. Their hospitality was effortless and genuine. We witnessed laughter in community gatherings, glimpses of traditional festivals, and a deep sense of peace that defines the township’s harmony.

Kadinggou offered another perspective on transformation. The scenic spot, alive with local families, students, and foreign tourists, revealed how tourism has become the region’s economic backbone. The government’s pro-small business policy—exempting small and medium enterprises from taxes—has empowered entrepreneurs, particularly women. Gender balance has become an integral part of Xizang’s development story, infusing traditional communities with youthful energy and modern confidence.

While in Lhasa, I was reminded of Laxmi Prasad Devkota’s immortal epic Muna Madan. Devkota’s verses portray Lhasa as a legendary trading city where Nepali merchants ventured in search of livelihood—a place where hardship and hope met at the crossroads of destiny. Standing in today’s Lhasa, its wide roads and growing skyline juxtaposed against centuries-old monasteries, I felt the enduring emotional weight of Devkota’s poetic city. The spirit of connection, aspiration, and shared history between our peoples remains palpable.

The Potala Palace rises above Lhasa as a monumental testament to faith, history, and architectural brilliance. As guests of honor, we were driven halfway up—an exceptional privilege since most visitors walk from the base. The stone steps, artistic walls, and sweeping views from the terraces offered a breathtaking panorama. The palace, merging with the mountain and the city below, felt like a masterpiece crafted jointly by nature and devotion. Though we had acclimatized after days in Lhasa, the thin air still tested our breathing, and each step upward felt like ascending through layers of Tibetan history.

An unforgettable evening awaited us at Xijiaolin, where the grand musical drama, The Marriage of Princess Wencheng, recounts the historic union of the 7th-century Tibetan Emperor Songtsen Gampo and Princess Wencheng of China’s Tang Dynasty. I had witnessed this magnificent performance once before, in 2015. The musical’s grandeur is matched only by the sheer splendor of its venue—an extraordinary open-air theatre carved into the mountainside under the vast Tibetan sky.

The design itself feels like a dialogue between nature and art. As the evening unfolds, more than seven hundred performers take the stage at once, their synchronized movements and vibrant costumes bringing centuries of history to life. The grace of Tibetan actors, actresses, and dancers—each movement steeped in tradition—enchants the audience into silence.

It is more than a performance; it is a living tapestry of Tibet’s artistic and spiritual heritage. The drama blends traditional Tibetan dance and music with a harmonious fusion of diverse art forms and cultural symbolism. Alongside the hundreds of human performers, yaks and sheep stride across the stage, lending authenticity and grandeur to this breathtaking spectacle.

At the Jokhang Temple, spirituality felt alive in its purest form. Pilgrims from across Xizang and beyond converged in a harmonious rhythm of faith. Prayer wheels spun melodically, incense drifted in the mountain breeze, and the golden roof glowed under the sun. Ancient chants echoed softly in courtyards steeped in sacred history. The temple stands eternal, welcoming, and profoundly alive.

My journey across Xizang felt like traversing layers of history woven with progress. From the ultramodern Lhasa Gonggar Airport to vibrant villages and serene townships, Xizang revealed itself as a region evolving confidently while preserving its soul. As a Nepali journalist, the experience resonated deeply—it rekindled memories of shared trade routes, Buddhist connections, artistic exchanges, and the human relationships that long predate modern diplomacy.

This trip was more than travel—it was a passage through culture, resilience, and friendship across the Himalayas. For years, I have longed to visit Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. Yet despite three journeys to Xizang over the past fifteen years, I have never reached them. This year, I returned determined, ready to bear the costs, only to realize that traveling there independently is nearly impossible. Assistance from Chinese authorities—both in Kathmandu and Lhasa—is essential to navigate permits, borders, and high-altitude logistics. I sincerely hope to receive their guidance and support in the days ahead.

Walking through Xizang once again, I felt a profound mixture of awe and longing. The region’s enchanting beauty, silent mountains, and sacred energy deepened my resolve to one day complete this pilgrimage. For Hindus, Mount Kailash is the abode of Lord Shiva—the source of the Ganges and the ultimate site of spiritual purification. A circumambulation of Kailash is believed to absolve sins and bring blessings, while Lake Mansarovar is revered as a holy lake that purifies body and soul. For Buddhists, Kailash represents the spiritual center of the universe, associated with Demchok (Chakrasamvara), embodying enlightenment and inner peace. For me, these sacred sites are not merely destinations—they are a lifelong aspiration, a spiritual calling I remain determined to fulfill.

Bhandary is Executive Editor at National News Agency (RSS)