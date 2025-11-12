By Our Political Commentator

Many Nepali intellectuals had assumed that after the Trump administration shut down USAID Missions, American backdoor investments in Nepal had also come to an end. However, the American deep state continued to operate actively in the country. Over the past eight years, the U.S. Embassy has been providing leadership training to young Nepalis selected from every district.

According to social campaigner Ii, the Embassy maintained close contact with socially active and promising youths, offering various incentives to draw them in. “The Embassy tried to approach many such individuals,” said Ii, “but I never visited them, as my mission was not influenced by any foreign power.”

The Gen-Z Movement

Rabi Lamichhane and his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)—with the election symbol “bell”—suddenly emerged as a major political force, largely supported by young voters. After the RSP became embroiled in controversy, American interests appeared to shift toward building new fronts—whether through the “Ujyalo Nepal Party” coordinated by Kulman Ghising, the Gen-Z Front led by Rakchya Bam, or other emerging groups.

This suggests that the American deep state had not anticipated the Gen-Z demonstrations of September 7 and 8 would threaten to dismantle the old political order within just 34 hours. Consequently, a leadership vacuum emerged on September 9, prompting Sudan Gurung to step in and coordinate negotiations.

If we connect the dots, it becomes evident how Balen Shah, Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, managed to challenge candidates from Nepal’s traditional political parties so effectively.

A Bleak Scenario

Rakchya Bam has clearly stated that her movement aims to establish ethnic identity–based provinces. This aligns with broader Western agendas that risk undermining Nepal’s cultural heritage, language, traditions, and social harmony by sowing internal divisions.

While India has yet to officially recognize LGBTQ+ campaigns, Nepal’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, even though no legal framework for such unions exists. District Administration Offices have begun issuing marriage certificates based solely on this verdict. Such developments reveal how Nepal’s judiciary, executive, and security institutions have come under external influence—otherwise, even foreigners and Tibetan refugees would not have obtained Nepali citizenship using forged documents.

In its bid to counter China, India has also exerted direct pressure on Nepali leaders, discouraging engagement with Beijing. It blocked imports of electricity generated through Chinese investments and denied air routes to two Chinese-funded/constructed international airports—Pokhara and Bhairahawa. Yet, India raised no objection when Nepal agreed to implement the MCC project, backed by the United States.

Now, with America’s direct involvement in Kathmandu, India appears confused, though it is reportedly attempting to restore the House of Representatives with support from Nepal’s judiciary as a countermeasure.

The general election scheduled for March 5, 2026, seems increasingly unlikely, as neither domestic nor foreign actors are confident of securing victory. India’s main interest lies in reinstating Parliament through the Supreme Court to push back against growing American influence.

Conclusion

As Nepal turns into a battleground for competing foreign interests, the country faces a growing risk of political instability and internal chaos in the coming days.