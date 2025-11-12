By Our Reporter

India’s recent decision to publicly distance itself from Nepali royalist activist Durga Prasai gives a clear message: New Delhi will not be drawn into Nepal’s domestic power contests, especially when they risk undermining Nepal’s fragile democratic order. Prasai, once seen by some in Kathmandu’s conservative circles as having India’s quiet sympathy, has now been firmly denied any such backing.

Prasai, a businessman-turned-political agitator, has built his following by lauding for restoration of the monarchy and resentment toward Nepal’s secular republic. His fiery speeches—often attacking Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, and Gen Z leader Sudan Gurung—have polarized public opinion. The violence during his March 28 rally in Kathmandu, which forced him to flee to India, highlighted how his campaign has become more of a security concern than a political movement.

While in Delhi for medical treatment this month, Prasai again tried to present his visit as a diplomatic outreach, claiming to seek “moral support” from Indian leaders for restoring Nepal as a Hindu state. But Indian authorities swiftly pushed back. Officials clarified that Prasai’s activism had no endorsement from the Indian government or any political party. They cautioned him not to carry out political activities or make false claims of Indian involvement.

Delhi’s priority remains stable relations with Nepal’s elected government and a consistent policy of non-interference. Supporting a controversial figure like Prasai would contradict India’s recent efforts to repair trust with Kathmandu after years of tension over border disputes and perceptions of meddling. New Delhi does not want to appear as fueling royalist or religious revivalist movements at a time when it seeks to deepen ties with Nepal’s democratic institutions.

Diplomatic sources indicate that Indian irritation grew after Prasai repeatedly invoked Indian sympathy to enhance his domestic legitimacy. His claims risked creating the impression that India was quietly backing anti-republican forces. In reality, neither he nor his aides managed to secure meetings with Indian officials, reflecting Delhi’s unwillingness to engage with fringe actors.

In Nepal, the government has invited Prasai for talks, an attempt to de-escalate ahead of his planned November 23 mass rally. Authorities are wary of another violent episode like the one in March, which saw arson, vandalism, and dozens of arrests. Analysts say Prasai’s pro-monarch campaign remains potent among a segment of the population disillusioned with corruption and political instability, but his confrontational style and radical rhetoric alienate the mainstream.

As Prasai prepares for his November 23 rally, his attempt to present himself as the torchbearer of Hindu nationalism faces a credibility crisis. People and the government in Kathmandu and throughout the nation are fearful about his likely mass mobilization on November 23, especially during the present time when Sushila Karki’s caretaker government is busy preparing for the March 5 elections. It is likely that the government would do everything to make his rally a failure. Recently, Prasai visited squatters’ settlements to gain their support for the rally, which is nothing but his strategy to make the November 23 mass mobilization a success. Given the strategy he adopted in the March 28 protest in Tinkune, his protest this time may be as powerful too. His tactics may keep all security organs of the country on their toes.