By Our Reporter

The recent alliance of Nepal’s old communist leaders has revealed more about their fear of losing control than their desire for reform. Just two months after the Gen Z youth uprising demanded generational change, these veteran leaders have regrouped under familiar banners, signaling resistance to renewal rather than adaptation.

The so-called “communist unity” led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam was presented as a step toward stability. But it came across as an attempt by aging leaders to remain politically relevant. Their average age is over 70, and their speeches echoed past slogans with no commitment to internal democracy or youth participation. The optics were clear: those who shaped Nepal’s past still want to shape its future, even as the new generation demands a voice.

The Gen Z movement of September 8–9 was not only an outburst against corruption and stagnation, it was a demand to rethink leadership structures. Young people want representation in party decision-making and government institutions. They want to be part of the process, not mere foot soldiers of old power. Yet, communist leaders have chosen to tighten their grip instead of opening the doors.

In the UML, Chairman KP Sharma Oli and General Secretary Shankar Pokharel have labeled the movement “reactionary,” refusing to read its deeper message. Their insistence that breakaway factions must return without conditions shows that party unity, not reform, remains their focus. The Nepali Congress, too, is caught in the same trap. Sher Bahadur Deuba’s half-hearted handover of duties to an acting president has failed to convince even his own members that real transition is possible.

For Prachanda, the unity of ten communist factions is about numbers, not ideas. His claim that “no one can stop us from becoming number one” reflects the same obsession with power politics that Gen Z rejects. The alliance has ignored discussions on critical reforms—like term limits, transparency in party finances, and youth inclusion. What was needed was a roadmap for democratizing parties; what emerged was another stage show of survival politics.

Nepali politics has fallen into a repetitive cycle where slogans of change are followed by alliances of convenience. The current unity of communist veterans is not an ideological merger but a defensive coalition against the forces of change. These leaders view renewal as a threat, not an opportunity. In doing so, they risk alienating an entire generation that already distrusts their motives.

Gen Z’s uprising was a message that politics must evolve. Ignoring that message could reignite unrest. The youth are still open to elections and peaceful transformation, but the sight of the same leaders reclaiming the stage could provoke fresh anger. If parties keep denying space to younger voices, they will face not just political decline but a moral one.

Nepal stands at a crossroads. Either the old guard makes room for new leadership and fresh thinking, or it risks being swept away by the same wave it now underestimates. Political unity without reform is hollow. What the nation needs is not another reunion of veterans, but a rebirth of ideas that reflect the hopes of a restless generation.