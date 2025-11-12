By Our Reporter

The announcement of the unification of ten leftist factions, including the CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist), into a single party named Nepali Communist Party on Wednesday has stirred some hope among the nation’s communists while non- communists have looked at it with suspicion. Though most of the ten factions exist largely on paper, the real merger is between the Maoist Center and the Unified Socialist. The inclusion of smaller groups is nothing but a strategic move. Despite creating some ripples in political landscape, the merger failed to draw much attention due to the recent Gen Z movement that shook the nation two months ago.

The violent Gen Z movement of early September was not only a product of political corruption and power games but also of a weak and irresponsible opposition. Normally, protests target those in power, but the Gen Z movement also turned against opposition parties. This reflects public frustration with how Prachanda used his party’s 32 MPs after the 2022 general election for political bargaining rather than reform.

When the two largest parties joined hands to form the government, the opposition became too weak to play its constitutional role. That vacuum was filled by extra-parliamentary forces, pushing the country into chaos. Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal of Unified Socialist must justify unification. They must demonstrate that they will give up their leadership roles in party by bringing in more youths in the leadership roles. Otherwise, the strategy of joining forces with like-minded communist leaders would prove nothing but a failure in the face of rising popularity of Gen Z youth and their demand for a corruption free nation where old guards should not be allowed to rule again.

Given ongoing political fluidity, it is uncertain how this unification will influence the next parliamentary balance. Yet, the likelihood of a hung parliament remains strong, which may again lead to the rise of a third force or another opportunistic alliance between the two major parties—leaving the opposition weak once more.

To prevent a repeat of past distortions, major parties must convince voters that politics has learned its lesson. The newly unified party now has the first opportunity to show this change. A responsible and strong opposition is the lifeblood of parliamentary democracy, something Nepal has long lacked.

The declaration of unification is only a beginning; proving its purpose through action is the real test. That test will be tough, as past communist mergers have often failed to stand the test of power and ego. Only if the party puts the country’s political reform above personal ambition will this unification be truly justified.