By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

Whether we like it or not, political parties are essential in a functioning liberal democracy.

They link the state to political forces in society by giving organized expression to various interests and making them effective politically.

The political parties concentrate several interrelated issues:

The goals or political ideologies of different parties

The social basis of party support and the way support is mobilized

The distribution of power within party organizations.

We have seen what the former main political parties have done to our country, and we have yet to experience whether real change will emerge.

The fact of the matter is that the institutions of the state lie in tatters, and it has yet to be seen whether new and viable ones can be built.

It is also a fact that far too many political parties have registered to fight the elections, which are taking place far too early.

Resolute and dynamic political leaders have not yet emerged to tackle the acute political crisis facing the Second Himalayan Republic.

The First Himalayan Republic in the country’s history was saturated with corruption, in fact its very trade mark was “Corruption” [with a capital “C”].

If it is to avoid an early demise, the Second Himalayan Republic must stamp out corruption from the grassroots upwards and never allow it to rear its ugly head.

In the new political dispensation, the role of the political parties – old and new – will, therefore, be crucial.

To avoid the pitfalls of the old regime, the New Republic must quash corruption at the very start.

This means that the institutions that control corruption must be strengthened.

In the forthcoming elections, the amount spent by candidates must be stipulated and must be strictly adhered to.

Candidates must not be allowed to spend huge amounts. These will be cash that candidates, if successful, will try to recuperate later through various nefarious and corrupt schemes.

Limiting the amount of money spent on election campaigns will also allow for a level playing field.

If candidates spend excessive amounts, they should be penalized severely, including and up to the forfeiture of their deposits, strong cash penalties, disqualifying from future candidatures, and even declaring their candidature null and void.

These measures are particularly necessary vis-à-vis the old established political parties, which have a broad voter base and deep pockets.

The coming elections will be a litmus test for the New Republic and it must not fail.

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com