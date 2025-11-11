Kathmandu, November 11: The Supreme Court has ruled that the process of appointing the Chief Minister of Madhesh Province was initially unconstitutional. The court issued an interim order to maintain the status quo and barred the Madhesh Province government from making any decisions that could have long-term consequences.

The bench of Justice Tek Prasad Dhungana issued the order during the first hearing, stating that questions had arisen regarding the constitutionality of appointing UML’s parliamentary party leader Saroj Kumar Yadav as Chief Minister, and that the matter required further interpretation. Accordingly, the court has temporarily barred Yadav — who was appointed at a hotel — from performing his duties.

Earlier today, 74 provincial assembly members, excluding those from the UML, filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court, challenging the formation of the Madhesh provincial government as unconstitutional. The hearing for the writ petition has been scheduled for Wednesday.

People’s News Monitoring Service.